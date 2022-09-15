455 MBBS seats in Tamil Nadu under 7.5% preferential quota

Directorate of Medical Education. Photo: tnhealth.tn.gov.in

This academic year, a total of 569 seats — 455 in MBBS and 114 in dental colleges — will be available for government school students under the 7.5% preferential quota.

As many as 130 seats in the 20 self-financing medical colleges and 325 seats in 37 government medical colleges will be available under the scheme. Also, 13 seats in the two government dental colleges and 101 seats in the 20 self-financing dental colleges will be earmarked for them.

Last year, 554 seats were available.

The State will offer 10,385 seats in MBBS and BDS when counselling begins for 2022-23. Last year, 10,135 seats were available.

Medical education officials said the prospectus would be ready in a couple of days. They are awaiting the official NEET mark sheets from the National Testing Agency that would be used to arrive at the State merit list.

Sources in the Department of Medical Education said that given the short time for counselling, the Department might opt for online counselling. However, for the special categories such as the 7.5% preferential quota, ex-servicemen, sports and persons with disabilities, in-person counselling will be held.

Another proposal that is under consideration is listing candidates’ position in the national merit list. “This would help the students know where they stand at the national level,” the sources explained.

The officials expect around 40,000 aspirants to apply this year.

Veterinary sciences

In less than two days since the application process began, 3,000 candidates have bought the forms for the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

The university offers 580 seats in its 5.5-year B.V.Sc. and A.H. programme in seven colleges in Chennai, Namakkal, Tirunelveli, Orathanadu, Thalaivasal, Theni and Udumalpet. As many as 40 seats each in B. Tech. Food Technology and B. Tech. Poultry Technology and 20 seats in B. Tech. Dairy Technology are available.

“We expect more students to apply closer to September 26, the last date for application,” Vice-Chancellor K.N. Selvakumar said.

For B. V.Sc., the cut off mark will be calculated based on the scores in biology (100), and physics and chemistry (50 each).

The university will take marks in physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology for B. Tech. programmes. Each subject is for 50 marks.

Candidates who apply under the non-resident Indian category will get one month to submit the filled-up forms, while others will have to submit them within 15 days of the issue of applications.

Seat matrix for NRI candidates is available on the university website.