451 persons test positive for COVID-19; no fresh case in 2 districts

470 persons discharged; seven deaths recorded

Another 451 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. While 470 persons were discharged, seven more succumbed to the infection.

As on date, a total of 8,46,026 persons have tested positive — 4,206 active cases, 8,29,388 persons discharged and 12,432 deaths. There were no fresh cases in two of the 37 districts — Perambalur and Ranipet.

Chennai recorded 149 fresh cases. This took the city’s overall tally to 2,33,619. There were 40 cases in Coimbatore, 31 in Chengalpattu and 38 in Tiruvallur. The remaining districts had less than 20 cases each. These included Madurai, 10, Salem, 11, Thanjavur, 10, Tiruppur, 12, and Tiruchi, 10.

Two persons died in Chennai, while Chengalpattu, Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Vellore recorded one death each. All of them were aged above 60 and had co-morbidities. A 64-year-old man from Tiruvallur, with diabetes and hypertension, was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on February 13. He died the next day owing to COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure, septic shock and acute kidney injury. A 67-year-old man from Chennai, who had coronary artery disease, died at the RGGGH on February 14 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure and moderate left ventricular systolic dysfunction.

In the last 24 hours, 50,800 samples were tested. So far, 1,68,63,820 samples have been tested. A private laboratory — Primegen Healthcare Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Madurai — was approved for COVID-19 testing recently.

There are 187 testing facilities in the private sector and 68 in the government sector.

The samples of two more U.K. returnees, who had tested positive for COVID-19, returned positive for the U.K. variant of the novel coronavirus following Whole Genome Sequencing at the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine, Bengaluru. According to the Health Department’s bulletin, so far 11 persons — eight U.K. returnees and three of their contacts — tested positive for the U.K. variant. One of the U.K. returnees was under treatment in a separate isolation ward, and the remaining 10 persons tested negative in the follow-up RT-PCR test as per the Standard Operating Procedure. They were discharged and kept in home quarantine.

On Tuesday, 21,029 persons were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the State.

A total 14,041 healthcare workers, 3,878 frontline workers and 3,110 police personnel received the shots. Till date, a total of 2,90,046 persons have received the two vaccines available in the State. Of them, 2,40,188 were healthcare workers.

As many as 13,823 healthcare workers, 3,865 frontline workers and 2,977 police personnel received Covishield, while 218 healthcare workers, 13 frontline workers and 133 police personnel received Covaxin. The vaccination was carried out in 639 sessions, with the total capacity for the day being 83,134, according to the daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. A total of 16,609 persons received the first dose, while the second dose was administered to 4,420 persons.