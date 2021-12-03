Tamil Nadu

450 policewomen attend cancer detection camp

MGM Healthcare on Thursday organised a breast cancer screening camp for policewomen aged over 40. Nearly 450 women registered for the camp, which was inaugurated by Additional Police Commissioner J. Loganathan. T.P. Chatram inspector E Rajeswari, who rescued a man from Kilpauk cemetery, was the first to get the mammogram done.


