July 06, 2023 - VELLORE

In a bid to increase the green cover along the widened Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Forest Department will jointly plant 4.5 lakh additional saplings on both sides of the highway’s stretch between Walajah and Krishnagiri, before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

NHAI officials said the 148-km long stretch between Walajah bridge and Krishnagiri has been maintained by L&T on behalf of NHAI since 2012, when the two-lane stretch was converted into four-lane. Around 40,000 trees were uprooted for the widening work. Since then, around three lakh saplings have been planted along the route. “Our role is to provide space along the highway for planting saplings. Adequate space is being identified for the purpose,” S. Jayakumar, site engineer, NHAI (Vellore), told The Hindu.

Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian inspected the stretch, after planting some saplings a few days ago, and called for planting of more saplings along the route in the coming weeks. A special team will be set up by S. Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer (DFO), Vellore range, to monitor the plantation drive.

Women workers, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), will be roped in for the drive. Areas to plant the saplings were being identified. Soil tests will be done before the saplings are planted on the stretch to suit local weather conditions.

Saplings of vaagai, vembu, mantharai, punnai, kalyana murungai and arasa maram will be planted, besides naval, izhupai, tamarind, rosewood, mango, gooseberry and guava.

There will be a gap of 5-6 metres between each sapling. Volunteers will water the plants twice a week for a period of one year. Tree guards have been roped in to shield the saplings. After the saplings grow to a height of 1.5 metres, the NHAI will take over their maintenance.

