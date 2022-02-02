45 govt. school students who cleared NEET felicitated in Vellore, Ranipet

VELLORE

Annie Z. Vijaya, DIG (Vellore) urged them to serve as doctors in rural areas

Forty-five government school students, who cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) this year, were felicitated at a function by Annie Z. Vijaya, DIG (Vellore), on Tuesday. These students belong to Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts that come under the limits of DIG (Vellore).

Accompanied by Ranipet SP, Deepa Satyan, Ms. Vijaya met the government school students at her office in Vellore encouraging them to pursue their dream with passion. As most of them are from a rural background and many of their parents are farmers, the DIG urged the students to serve as doctors in villages and remote tribal hamlets as many residents in these inaccessible areas still need better healthcare facilities. “Despite odds, you have excelled in your studies. Your efforts will inspire other students, especially from government schools in rural areas,” the DIG said. Extending her support to the students, Ms. Vijaya said that they can reach out to her for any help. She shared her mobile number with them. In Ranipet, Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian felicitated seven government school students, who cleared the NEET from the district, at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

