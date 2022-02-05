45 COVID-19 infections reported in Vellore district

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 56,929 with 45 new cases reported on Saturday. While 54,978 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 789.

In Ranipet district, 113 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 53,377. In Tirupattur district, 70 cases were reported on Saturday and the total number of positive cases stood at 35,512.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at 119, taking the overall tally to 66,201. Out of these, 62,762 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 2,758.