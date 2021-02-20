45 companies of paramilitary forces to arrive on Feb. 25

CHENNAI

20 February 2021 02:05 IST

A total of 45 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will arrive in Tamil Nadu on February 25 for the ensuing Assembly poll in the State this summer, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said on Friday.

All 234 Assembly constituencies and the Kanniyakumari Parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu are going for general election and bypoll respectively this summer.

