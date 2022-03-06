45 bull tamers injured in jallikattu

A bull and tamer are in action at a jallikattu held at Nallamanayakanpatti in Dindigul on Sunday.

At least 45 bull tamers were injured and 15 among them were referred to Dindigul Government Hospital after they suffered multiple injuries at a a jallikattu held at Nallamanayakanpatti near here on Sunday.

The jallikattu was conducted as a part of an annual temple festival,. According to organisers, over 600 bulls from Alanganallur, Palamedu, Sivaganga, Pudukottai and Tiruchi participated in the jallikattu. Out of the 250 tamers, about 45 suffered injuries..

The organisers said they presented silver coins, cash, bicycles, cots, almirahs, cell phones and LED television sets to the winners. The bull owners too received prizes for their bulls.

Over 200 police personnel were deployed on bandobust and prior to the commencement of the jallikattu, the veterinary team of doctors screened the bulls and the tamers.