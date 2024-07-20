441 colleges will participate in TNEA counselling this year

This academic year, 441 engineering colleges will participate in the single window counselling to be conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education for engineering admission. The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions committee has declared 1,99,868 candidates eligible to participate in the counselling that will begin next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All India Council for Technical Education has sanctioned an intake of 2,32,376 seats for the current academic year. Branches related to computer science, information technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, have seen a steep increase in seats whereas in core technology branches such as mechanical, civil and mechatronics, 2,965 seats have been reduced. As many as 390 seats have been reduced in architecture as well. This year there will be 1,740 seats in architecture. Last year, 2,130 seats were available.

In computer science engineering branches, 1,19,229 seats have been sanctioned. They include BE and B.Tech in computer science and allied subjects. In the academic year 2023-24 there were 96,981 seats in these branches.

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Tech Artificial Intelligence and Data Science will have 27,345 seats, an addition of 7,326 seats this year. Computer science and engineering has been sanctioned 47,630 seats -- 5,604 more seats than last year. CSE (AI and ML) has added 3,030 seats this year, pushing up the total number of seats available in the branch to 6,270 seats. Similarly, in B.Tech IT, 3,378 more students will get a seat this year. BE CSE (Cyber Security) has added 2,400 more seats this year.

In the current academic year, Anna University has permitted eight new undergraduate engineering courses in affiliated colleges. They will together admit 480 students. The new courses include BE in electrical and computer engineering; electronic instrumentation and control; electronics and computer; mechanical engineering (automobile); B.Tech electronics and communication (advanced communication technology); and B. Tech electronics engineering (VLSI design and technology).

A Bachelor of Design and a Bachelor of Interior Design with an intake of 60 and 30 students have also been approved. The university has also approved 10 new courses at the postgraduate level. They include 5 MBA courses; two each in ME and M Tech; and a M Plan course. The M.Tech courses are in technical textile and farm machinery.

Branch Sanctioned intake 2023-24 Sanctioned intake 2024-25 Difference Computer science, information technology, allied branches 96981 119229 22248 EEE,ECE,E&I and other allied branches 52793 53940 1147 Civil, Mechanical and all other technology branches 60431 57467 -2965

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.