44 test positive in Vellore

VELLORE

26 November 2020 02:29 IST

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Vellore district reached 19,172 with 44 new cases reported on Wednesday.

While 18,659 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 182.

The district’s death toll is 331. In Ranipet district, 16 more persons tested positive taking the total to 15,538.

Advertising

Advertising

In Tirupathur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 7,177 with five new patients testing positive on Wednesday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 11 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 18,515. Out of this, 18,102 persons have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 140.