44 test positive in Cuddalore

Special Correspondent

17 July 2020 19:49 IST

Total number of cases stand at 1,687

As many as 44 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of cases till date to 1,687.

Among them, 23 were contacts of positive cases, 13 had influenza-like illness (ILI), two were under-trial prisoners at the Cuddalore Central Prison and one person was a front line worker in Kattumannarkovil, according to Health Department sources.

Villupuram district recorded 113 positive cases taking the total number of cases to 2,039. With 1,235 persons having been discharged, the number of active cases stood at 778.

A total of 58 cases were recorded in Kallakurichi district on Friday, taking the total to 2,107.