  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

44 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.; no new case in 16 districts

November 21, 2022 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo for representation

File photo for representation | Photo Credit: File photo for representation

As many as 44 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Sunday. Fresh infections were recorded in only 16 districts with Chennai recording the maximum number of cases (7) on Sunday. 

The total number of cases recorded in the State stood at 35,93,862. Chengalpattu recorded six cases and Kanniyakumari and Kancheepuram logged five each. With a total of 78 persons being discharged on Sunday, the overall number of recoveries stood at 35,55,332.

The State reported no casualty and the toll remained at 38,049. At present, 481 persons are under treatment in the State, according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health department.

Related Topics

health / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.