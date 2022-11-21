44 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.; no new case in 16 districts

November 21, 2022 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

As many as 44 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Sunday. Fresh infections were recorded in only 16 districts with Chennai recording the maximum number of cases (7) on Sunday.

The total number of cases recorded in the State stood at 35,93,862. Chengalpattu recorded six cases and Kanniyakumari and Kancheepuram logged five each. With a total of 78 persons being discharged on Sunday, the overall number of recoveries stood at 35,55,332.

The State reported no casualty and the toll remained at 38,049. At present, 481 persons are under treatment in the State, according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health department.