44 more test positive for COVID-19; no deaths reported

505 persons under treatment; over 1.20 lakh vaccinated in a day

505 persons under treatment; over 1.20 lakh vaccinated in a day

Another 44 persons tested positive on Wednesday for COVID-19 infection pushing up the tally of those infected in the State to 34,52,534. As on date 505 persons are under treatment, either in hospitals or in healthcare facilities.

Seven districts continued to record no new infection. Also, all persons under treatment were declared to have recovered from the infection. In Chennai, another 16 persons had contracted the infection. So far 7,50,955 persons have tested positive for the infection in the district of which 7,41,708 persons have been discharged.

A total of 27 more persons were discharged after recovering from the infection in a day. As on date 179 persons are under treatment in the district, according to the daily bulletin released by Directorate of Public Health.

The State did not record any deaths due to the infection. Till date 38,025 persons have died while under treatment. In the past several hours, 74 more persons were declared to have recovered from infection taking the tally of recoveries to 34,14,004 persons.

Till date 6,41,81,613 persons have been tested for the infection with 30,430 persons being tested in the past 24 hours.

Over 1.20 lakh persons vaccinated

As many as 3,279 sessions have been held to administer vaccination. Of the 1,20,219 persons vaccinated as many as 746 were healthcare and 301 were frontline workers. As many as 78,815 children aged 12 to 14 years and 11,685 youngsters aged 15 to 18 also received their dose. A total of 14,769 persons aged 18 to 44 years and 8,071 persons aged 45 to 59 years, also benefitted. As many as 5,832 senior citizens were also administered their dose.