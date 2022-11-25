4,380 MW of coal power projects did not materialise in TN from 2017 to 2022

November 25, 2022 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 4,380 MW of coal-based power projects envisaged by the State sector in Tamil Nadu between 2017 and 2022 have not materialised. This is as per the data provided in the Draft Electricity Plan published by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), under the Union Ministry of Power.

The Tamil Nadu State sector did not add any capacity during these five years, as per the data. The 4,380 MW coal projects accounted for nearly 50% of the total 8,990 MW capacity, planned by the government sector, which did not materialise across the country.

As per the draft plan, overall, out of the scheduled capacity addition of 51,561.15 MW ,including nuclear power during this period, a capacity of 21,620 MW (41.93% of the target) has slipped. The miss was on account of various reasons including a delay in the placement of the order for the main plant, slow progress of civil work, poor geology, legal issues and the COVID-19 pandemic among others.

In Tamil Nadu, the coal projects planned by the State including the 800 MW North Chennai Thermal Power Project Stage III, the Ennore SEZ Thermal Project (2x660 MW), the Uppur Supercritical Thermal project (2X800 MW) and the Ennore Thermal Power Station Expansion Power Project (660 MW) did not happen.

The draft plan said the North Chennai Thermal project of 800 MW and the Ennore SEZ Thermal Power project of 2x660 MW are likely to come up and be operational in the 2022-23 to 2026-27 period.

Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) officials have pointed out that the trial run of the North Chennai project would be done in January and the plant will likely come up in March. It was originally planned to be completed by July 2019.

The draft plan also said the 1,320 MW project in Udangudi is likely to come up during the 2022-23 to 2026-27 period.

Adding capacity over next 5 years

According to the Tamil Nadu Energy Department’s policy note for 2022-23, it is proposed to add a capacity of 6,220 MW to the grid in the next five years. As per the timeline given in the policy note, the Ennore SEZ project is expected to be completed by 2023-24. It was originally scheduled for May 2019. The Udangudi project, which was scheduled for completion in June 2021, will now be completed by 2023-24, it said.

The Uppur Thermal Power, the completion of which was scheduled for June 2021, is planned to be completed by 2026-27. The Ennore Thermal Power Expansion Project, whose scheduled date of completion was March 2025, is expected to be completed by 2026-27.

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji has blamed the previous AIADMK regime for lack of capacity addition and said the DMK government is taking measures to bring the projects on stream.

Tamil Nadu’s peak demand at present is 17,196 MW for the year 2021-22 and this is expected to reach around 24,000 MW in next 10 years, as per the policy note.