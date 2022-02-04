4,323 MBBS, BDS candidates lock their choices on second day of counselling

9,945 candidates registered for first round of counselling

A total of 4,323 of the 9,945 candidates who registered for the first round of MBBS/BDS counselling have locked their choices on Thursday.

As many as 7,956 candidates have filled their choices for government quota seats.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) launched the online counselling on Sunday, and 10,456 candidates with marks ranging from 710 to 410 were called for counselling.

Candidates have time till 5 p.m. of February 5 to lock their choices. The selection committee of the DME would put out the list of candidates who would be called for certificate verification on February 7. The process would begin from February 8 and completed on February 10.

The selection committee would upload the results on its website on February 15 and candidates would be able to download their allotment letters on February 16.

These candidates would have to report to their respective colleges from February 17 till 3 p.m. of February 22.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee of the Director General of Health Services, which is conducting counselling for 15% of the All India Quota seats surrendered by government medical colleges and for seats in Central institutions besides deemed universities, has released the results of the first round of allotment. This year the DGHS would conduct the admission for all the seats, including the mop-up round.

Until last year, the seats that remained vacant after two rounds of counselling were returned to colleges/universities and they were given a few days’ time to fill the seats.