430 new cases in Puducherry

The Union Territory logged 430 new cases at a positivity rate of 4.68% while the toll crossed 1,700 with six more deaths reported on Wednesday. Puducherry recorded five of the deaths and Yanam one taking the cumulative toll to 1,702.

The patients, including one woman, were in the 40-80 age range, and one of them had no co-morbid condition.

The region-wise cumulative toll is Puducherry 1,361, Karaikal 208, Yanam 101 and Mahe 32.

With 597 patients recovering on Wednesday, the active cases stood at 4,495. The case fatality rate was 1.5% and recovery rate 94.55%.

The aggregate caseload in the U.T. stood at 1,13,622 against 1,07,425 patients recovered. The Health Department has to date conducted over 11.90 lakh tests with 1.02 lakh returning negative.

Meanwhile, 111 healthcare personnel, 11 frontline workers and 5,240 members of the public took COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. The total number of persons vaccinated so far aggregated 3,36,804, including 36,656 healthcare workers, 22,681 frontline staff and 2,24,506 members of the public.