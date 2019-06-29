43 SP-level officers transferred

The State government on Friday effected a major shuffle in the police department by transferring 43 officers at the level of Superintendent of Police (SP).

R. Pandiarajan has been posted as SP, Karur. In April, he was shifted out as Coimbatore Rural SP after he revealed the victim’s name in Pollachi sexual assault case and was placed under vacancy reserve category.

T.K. Rajasekaran, who was shifted from the post of Karur SP during bypoll to Aravakurichi Assembly constituency, has been posted as SP Nagapattinam district. Karur SP V. Vikraman is posted SP, Office Automation and Computerisation, Chennai.

As Thoothukudi SP Murali Rambha is going on Central deputation, Arun Balagopalan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic, Madurai, is posted in the former’s place. P. Aravindan, DC, Flower Bazaar, has been posted as SP, Tiruvallur, while the incumbent R. Ponni, is shifted to Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Chennai.

D. Kannan is posted as SP, Kancheepuram, replacing Santhosh Hadimani, who is going on Central deputation. While the Cuddalore SP P. Saravanan has been shifted to Special Branch CID, Chennai, M. Sree Abhinav, DCP Traffic, Chennai, is posted in his place. D. Shanmuga Priya, SP, The Nilgiris, has been posted as SP-II, Cyber Crime Division, Chennai. C. Kalaichelvan, DCP, Washermenpet, is posted as SP in her place. G. Subbulakshmi is posted as DCP, Washermenpet, and M. Manoharan, as DCP, Kilpauk, while the incumbent S. Rajendran has been shifted to Flower Bazaar. A. Jayalakshmi is posted as DCP, Mylapore, and N.M. Mylavahanan as DCP Traffic (South). S.R. Senthilkumar has been posted as DCP, Administration.

The incumbent DCP Traffic (South) P.Saminathan has been shifted to Modern Control Room in the place of K.Prabhakar, who takes over as DC, St.Thomas Mount.

M.S.Muthusamy is posted as DCP, Anna Nagar, in the place of M. Sudhakar, who has been posted as DCP, Intelligence. S. Vimala, the incumbent, has been shifted to Commercial Crime Investigation Wing. S. Mallika, DCP, Central Crime Branch, is posted in CB-CID.

G. Shasank Sai, DCP, Adyar, is now SP-I Cyber Crimes Division, Chennai. P. Pakalavan is posted as DCP, Adyar. S. Lakshmi has been shifted from DVAC and posted as DCP, Traffic (West).

Promoted

Sanjay Mathur, Inspector-General and Joint Director, National Crime Records Bureau, is promoted as the ADGP. Deepak M.Damor and Anisa Hussai are promoted as IGs. K.S. Narenthiran Nair, SP, Bureau of Immigration, and Vijayendra S. Bidari, SP, CBI, have been promoted as DIGs.