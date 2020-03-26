Tamil Nadu

43 prisoners released from prisons in Cuddalore district

They were released following directions of the Supreme Court to consider giving parole to inmates, said an official.

As many as 43 prisoners including 12 women were released from the Cuddalore Central Prison late on Wednesday, as part efforts to decongest the prison in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a Prison department official, following the directions of the Supreme Court to consider giving parole to inmates to decongest the prisons, a high-level committee was constituted.

The committee finalised the list of prisoners who could be released on parole or interim bail after considering the severity of the offence. As many as 43 remand prisoners were released on Wednesday. This included 25 men lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison, 12 women from the Women’s Prison and six others lodged in Cuddalore and Chidambaram sub-jails.

As many as 35 remand prisoners were released in the first phase on Monday. All the prisoners were lodged for petty and non-serious offences, he said.

