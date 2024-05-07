ADVERTISEMENT

43 bags of banned gutkha products seized in Vriddhachalam, one held

May 07, 2024 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Police said the tobacco products were found during a vehicle check and had been smuggled into T.N. from Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The police seized 43 gunny bags of gutkha and other banned tobacco products, being smuggled in a mini lorry, and arrested one person near Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a tip-off on the movement of the contraband, a special police team intercepted the lorry near Krishi Vigyan Kendra near Vriddhachalam.

According to police, when questioned, the lorry driver R. Gopal Gowda, 40 of Kengeri in Bengaluru gave evasive replies. The team searched the vehicle and found 43 gunny bags of gutkha and tobacco products concealed in a separate compartment beneath old chairs and incense sticks.

Police said the contraband was being smuggled from Bengaluru to be supplied to stores in Cuddalore district. The driver was arrested and remanded in custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US