42 nomination papers received in Perambalur

Official machinery across the central region has been geared up for the local body polls and steps are being taken for the smooth and fair conduct of the election.

Officials visited various centres and ascertained the arrangements for receiving nominations.

They also ascertained the facilities at the designated polling stations where people will cast their votes.

S. Ganesh, Collector, said that election would be held to 4,740 posts in various local bodies in the district.

The district accounted for 12,44,769 voters.

As many as 4,931 booths would be set up including 152 booths in the two municipal towns of Pudukottai and Aranthangi.

Earlier, he inspected the arrangements and facilities available at Tirumayam and Arimalam blocks.

Perambalur

A total of 4,42,518 voters will cast their votes at 733 booths in the district. In a press release issued here, K. Nandakumar, Collector, said that 1,318 posts would be filled up. As many as 42 nominations were received on Monday.

It included four nominations for the post of village panchayat presidents in two villages and 38 nominations for village panchayat wards.

Nagapattinam

S. Palanisamy, Collector, accompanied by Durai, Superintendent of Police, inspected a counting centre.

Karur

As many as 54 candidates filed nominations on the first day of filing nominations in Karur district on Monday.

While 52 nominations were filed for village panchayat member posts, two candidates filed papers for Nallur panchayat president post.