42 cattle rescued as Ambalur police thwart smuggling bid

The Ambalur police on Tuesday intercepted a container lorry at the toll gate on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH44) near Vaniyambadi town, Tirupattur, and rescued 42 cattle that were being smuggled to slaughterhouses in Kerala (via Pollachi).

Initial inquiry revealed that the cattle were transported from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh. The rescued animals have been sent to a private goshala in Tirupattur town for treatment, said the police.

During routine patrolling, the police intercepted a container lorry at the toll gate. Inspecting the lorry, they found cattle tied close to one another inside its crammed trailer. The cattle were being transported in unhygienic conditions, with chilli powder sprinkled in their eyes to keep them awake.

The police have filed cases under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against the truck driver, K. Senthil Kumar, 34, and the cattle owner for cruelty towards animals.

Trio held for threatening driver

Meanwhile, the police arrested three persons, B. Jagan, 31, M. Karthi, 38, and D. Maniarasu, 39, for trying to extort money from the lorry driver by threatening to inform the police about cattle-smuggling bid. Based on a complaint by Senthil Kumar, the Ambalur police registered cases against the trio and later lodged them at the sub-jail in Tirupattur town.

A probe is under way. The police said this is the second incident since June in which the police have thwarted cattle-smuggling bids at the toll gate.

