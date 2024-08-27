GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

42 cattle rescued as Ambalur police thwart smuggling bid

Published - August 27, 2024 09:46 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The cattle were being transported in a container lorry in unhygienic conditions.

The cattle were being transported in a container lorry in unhygienic conditions. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Ambalur police on Tuesday intercepted a container lorry at the toll gate on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH44) near Vaniyambadi town, Tirupattur, and rescued 42 cattle that were being smuggled to slaughterhouses in Kerala (via Pollachi).

Initial inquiry revealed that the cattle were transported from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh. The rescued animals have been sent to a private goshala in Tirupattur town for treatment, said the police.

During routine patrolling, the police intercepted a container lorry at the toll gate. Inspecting the lorry, they found cattle tied close to one another inside its crammed trailer. The cattle were being transported in unhygienic conditions, with chilli powder sprinkled in their eyes to keep them awake.

The police have filed cases under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against the truck driver, K. Senthil Kumar, 34, and the cattle owner for cruelty towards animals.

Trio held for threatening driver

Meanwhile, the police arrested three persons, B. Jagan, 31, M. Karthi, 38, and D. Maniarasu, 39, for trying to extort money from the lorry driver by threatening to inform the police about cattle-smuggling bid. Based on a complaint by Senthil Kumar, the Ambalur police registered cases against the trio and later lodged them at the sub-jail in Tirupattur town.

A probe is under way. The police said this is the second incident since June in which the police have thwarted cattle-smuggling bids at the toll gate.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.