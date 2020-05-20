419 persons arrive in Tirunelveli by special train

A total of 419 persons arrived from Pune in a special train at the railway junction here on Tuesday.

Waiting officials from the districts took the passengers comprising 239 (Tirunelveli), 72 (Tenkasi), 64 (Thoothukudi) 16 (Kanniyakumari) 26 (Virudhunagar) and two (Ramanathapuram) with them.

The passengers from Tirunelveli were divided into two groups and taken to isolation wards in Government Siddha Medical College Hospital and Government Engineering College.

After their body temperature was recorded, samples for analysis were collected from them.

“While passengers suffering from fever were taken to the isolation ward in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital immediately, others were allowed to go to their native places. If anyone among them is found to be positive, an ambulance will be sent to their home to bring them to the hospital,” said a health official.