418 MBBS seats filled on fifth day, 14 students skip counselling

CHENNAI

04 December 2020 01:35 IST

859 medical seats available in goverment colleges

On the fifth day of general counselling for medical admissions on Thursday, 418 seats were allotted, including 363 in government medical colleges, 51 seats in self-financing medical colleges, and four in government dental colleges.

While two candidates opted out, 14 aspirants chose to be wait-listed and 14 did not turn up.

The officials had called 450 candidates for counselling and 436 attended. On Thursday, when counselling began, 1,222 seats were available in government medical colleges. At the end of the day, 859 seats were available in government medical colleges.

There were 945 seats vacant in self-financing colleges, including 213 in the open category, when counselling ended on Thursday.

In government dental colleges, there were 146 seats vacant, including 41 in the open category.

In self-financing dental colleges, 985 seats, including 305 in the open category, were available.

To a question on whether candidates had expressed inability to participate in the counselling due to Cyclone Burevi, selection committee secretary G. Selvarajan said they had not received any representation from aspirants so far.

“Candidates can come at a later date and participate as there are seats. In case of representations, we will discuss with the government and take a call,” he said.