‘412 NEET coaching centres in State’

The State government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that orders have been issued to establish 412 coaching centres across the State for training students to face competitive examinations such as National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and ₹19.80 crore had been allotted for the purpose.

The submissions were made before Justice N. Kirubakaran who had called for the details.

According to details furnished to the court, the centres would be established at the panchayat union level. Eight post graduate teachers would be deputed in each centre to coach students studying in both government as well as government aided private schools. A centralised studio connecting all the 412 centres would also be established and the authorities concerned were in the process of procuring the software required for the purpose by calling for tenders, the court was told. The School Education department stated that each of the centres would be provided with necessary resource materials.

However, the judge doubted whether it would be sufficient to provide just 65 books to each of the 412 centres and asked the government to reply by Wednesday why the government would not be able to provide books to students for use at home too for preparing for the competitive examinations.