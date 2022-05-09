4.12 crore people have benefitted through vaccination drives

93.44% persons aged over 18 have got first dose

93.44% persons aged over 18 have got first dose

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said till date, 4.12 crore persons had benefitted from 28 mega vaccination camps held in the State.

Around 93.44% of those aged over 18 had been administered the first dose and 81.55% their second dose, as on date, he said. On Sunday, over one lakh vaccination camps had been conducted across the State and over 17 lakh doses were administered. The Minister said so far in the 12-14 age group, 17,24,637 children accounting for 81.31% of the targeted population had received the first dose and 9,42,469 children (44.44%) had received the second dose.

In those aged 15-18, 29,69,353 (88.74%) had got their first dose and 23,55,808 (70.41%) their second. Around 52.10% of those aged over 60 and eligible for precautionary dose (11,41,966) were covered, he added. In 1,53,154 sessions held to administer vaccines, 6,771 healthcare and 18,961 frontline workers had benefitted. As many as 60,042 children aged 12-15 and 23,574 persons aged 15-18 were inoculated.

In the 28-44 age group, 9,16,449 persons were vaccinated and in the 45-59 age group, 4,49,978 were covered. With another 2,94,266 senior citizens inoculated in a day, 17,70,041 persons were vaccinated.

No vaccination camp will be held on Monday as a mega camp was held on Sunday, a health bulletin informed.