‘4,101 children got cochlear implants under CMCHIS’

As many as 4,101 children have undergone cochlear implant surgeries under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS). So far, funds to the tune of ₹327 crore have been spent towards this, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Friday.

Noting that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had launched the health insurance scheme in 2009, he said ₹6.36 lakh was allocated towards surgery per child, while higher treatment was provided for those on whom surgeries could not be performed. For this, ₹4 crore was allocated, he said at an event to mark the International Week of the Deaf at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

He added that ₹3.62 crore was spent towards replacing defective equipment. Under CMCHIS, 1,35,572 people have received new hearing aids at a cost of ₹108 crore. “To continue the schemes and purchase advanced equipment for all government hospitals, ₹10 crore has been allocated this year,” he said. Mr. Stalin handed over ENT equipment worth ₹98.8 lakh to RGGGH and government medical colleges in Tiruchi and Krishnagiri. He handed over hearing aids to the elderly, and activated the cochlear implants received by children, a release said.

He also inaugurated a ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ screening centre at RGGGH. Every day, the hospital receives nearly 25,000 people on its campus — 15,000 outpatients, 3,800 in-patients and their relatives. All those aged over 30 will be screened for hypertension and diabetes. Those aged over 18 will undergo hypertension-risk assessment, the Chief Minister said.

He unveiled a plaque displaying the information of an age-old baobab tree on the campus of the Madras Medical College. Among others, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu were present.