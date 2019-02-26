41 publications of The Hindu given to 50 government school libraries

The Hindu’s Volume I and II collection of editorials, spanning a century from 1878-1978, was among the 41 publications of The Hindu group that made it to the shelves of 50 government school libraries here in the district as part of the publication’s Read and Rise initiative.

Celebration

The initiative marks the The Hindu’s celebration of 140 years of publishing, by distributing its publications to government schools in partnership with corporate houses, non-governmental organisations and philanthropists in each district.

In Krishnagiri, the initiative was partly steered under the aegis of IVDP, a Krishnagiri-based NGO, that sponsored books for 50 government higher secondary schools.

IVDP has sponsored books worth ₹12.5 lakh for government schools in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Vellore.

The publications included prized collections such as the writings of K.A. Neelakanta Sashtri in The Hindu on South Indian history, the last 200 days of Mahatma Gandhi, and Table Talk – a collection of interviews with select leaders.

Collector S. Prabhakar presided over the event, and IVDP founder Kulandai Francis took part.

The Hindu proposes to cover the remaining 170 government high and higher secondary schools in Krishnagiri.

Corporate houses and philanthropists interested in teaming up with The Hindu in the Read and Rise initiative can contact G. Sathish Kumar, Regional Head, Salem, on 98434 20401.