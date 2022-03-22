41 of 72 arrested fishermen released
The rest likely to be freed soon: Anitha R. Radhakrishnan
Of the 72 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan authorities since January this year, 41 have been released. The rest are expected to be freed soon, Minister for Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Anitha R. Radhakrishnan informed the Assembly on Tuesday.
Responding to concerns raised by Ariyalur MLA K. Chinnappa, Mr. Radhakrishnan recalled the efforts being made by the State government, especially its pleas for intervention to the Prime Minister and the Minister for External Affairs. “We are hoping to secure their release at the earliest,” he said.
Since January this year, 72 fishermen from various districts were arrested and nine boats seized by the Sri Lankan authorities.
