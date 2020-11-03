41 new cases reported in Cuddalore

As many as 41 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Monday. With this, the total number of cases in the district touched 23,290.
The Health Department said 137 patients were under treatment at different treatment centres. With 49 persons getting discharged on Monday, 22,862 have recovered from the disease. The official death toll stood at 271. In Villupuram, 43 fresh cases were reported, taking the total to 13,821.
A total of 27 tested positive in Kallakurichi, taking the tally to 10,320.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath