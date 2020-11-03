Tamil Nadu

41 new cases reported in Cuddalore

As many as 41 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Monday. With this, the total number of cases in the district touched 23,290.

The Health Department said 137 patients were under treatment at different treatment centres. With 49 persons getting discharged on Monday, 22,862 have recovered from the disease. The official death toll stood at 271. In Villupuram, 43 fresh cases were reported, taking the total to 13,821.

A total of 27 tested positive in Kallakurichi, taking the tally to 10,320.

