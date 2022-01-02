Tamil Nadu

41 fresh cases reported in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,585, with 41 new cases reported on Sunday.

While a total of 49,249 patients have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 192. The death toll is 1,144.

In Ranipet district, 12 fresh cases were reported and the total stood at 43,738.

In Tirupattur district, five fresh cases were reported, taking the total to 29,487.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 14 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 55,385. Of them, 54,662 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 50.


