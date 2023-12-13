ADVERTISEMENT

41 CPI cadre members detained for staging black-flag protest in Chidambaram

December 13, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 41 cadres of the Communist Party of India (CPI) were arrested after they staged a black flag demonstration against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at Chidambaram on Wednesday.

The agitators, led by CPI Cuddalore district deputy secretary V.M. Sekar, staged a black-flag protest in Chidambaram and tried to block the road leading to Annamalai University, where Mr. Ravi was participating in a seminar. The protesters raised slogans against Mr. Ravi for not passing the Bills approved by the Assembly for public welfare.

The protesters were detained by the police and released in the evening.

