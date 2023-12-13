GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

41 CPI cadre members detained for staging black-flag protest in Chidambaram

December 13, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 41 cadres of the Communist Party of India (CPI) were arrested after they staged a black flag demonstration against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at Chidambaram on Wednesday.

The agitators, led by CPI Cuddalore district deputy secretary V.M. Sekar, staged a black-flag protest in Chidambaram and tried to block the road leading to Annamalai University, where Mr. Ravi was participating in a seminar. The protesters raised slogans against Mr. Ravi for not passing the Bills approved by the Assembly for public welfare.

The protesters were detained by the police and released in the evening.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.