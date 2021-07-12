40-year-old woman from Kerala alleges gang-rape in Palani

T.N. police say no complaint received in the temple town

A 40-year-old woman from Kannur district has lodged a complaint with Kerala’s Director-General of Police that she was gang-raped by some persons at a lodge in Palani in Dindigul district last month. But the Tamil Nadu police said no such complaint had been received in Palani.

The Tamil Nadu police said preliminary inquiries revealed that a man and a woman, identifying themselves as a married couple, had booked a room at a lodge in Palani on June 19. After three days, the woman returned to Kannur and lodged a complaint with the local police that she was gang-raped by unidentified persons at the lodge. When no action was taken by the Kannur police, she submitted a petition to the Director-General of Police.

The authorities there directed her to get admitted to a government hospital for examination, and the police registered a case.

When contacted by The Hindu, police officers in Palani said CCTV footage showed that the couple had checked into the lodge on June 19. The police said the man, in an inebriated condition, had complained to the police about his missing wallet and mobile phone on June 22. On June 25, he went to Kerala and complained that the woman was raped.

An officer said that only when the case is shifted here from Kannur would the police be able to summon the complainants and conduct investigations.