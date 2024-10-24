40 trails await trekkers, hikers in Tamil Nadu

In a bid to benefit trekkers and hikers intending to explore trails in Tamil Nadu, the Forest Department has put together a comprehensive list of 40 trails in the easy, moderate and tough categories. Registration could be made online through online payment and entry tickets could be downloaded.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the portal www.trektamilnadu.com for a joint venture project involving the the Forest Department and Tamil Nadu Wilderness Experiences Corporation, a State government undertaking. He also unveiled the logo of the project.

Trekkers below 18 years of age would be permitted to trek with the consent letter of the parents/guardian, an official release said. Kids below 10 years of age would be allowed only for the ‘easy’ treks and are to be accompanied by parents/guardian.

These 40 curated trails are spread over 14 districts across Tamil Nadu, including the popular destinations such as the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Kanniyakumari. The treks are in compliance of the Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife (Regulation of Trekking) Rules, 2018, it said.

The Forest Department has identified guides from local community having traditional knowledge of the forest and imparted adequate professional training sessions on jungle etiquette, soft skills, first aid, basic hospitality and hygiene, local biodiversity, safety drills, among others.

“About 300 guides have been selected from 50 plus tribal / forest fringe villages after the orientation training,” it said. They have been provided with a trekking kit with shoes, backpack, cap, basic first aid kit, hiking pole, whistle and compass, among others.

The list of trails in various districts in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

District-wise trek trails The Nilgiris: Cairn Hill (Easy), Longwood shola (Easy), Karikayur to Porivarai Rock Painting (Moderate), Karikayur to Rangasamy Peak (Tough), Parsonvalley to Mukurthihut (Tough), Avalanche – Kolaribetta (Tough), Avalanche (Cauliflower shola) – Kolaribetta (Moderate), Avalanche – Devarbetta (Tough), Gene pool (Easy), Needle rock (Tough) Coimbatore: Manam bolly (Easy), Topslip – Pandaravarai (Tough), Aliyar (Canal bank) (Moderate), Sadivayal – Siruvani (Moderate), Sembukarai – Perumalmudi (Moderate), Vellingiri Hill (Tough), Baraliyar (Easy) Tiruppur: Chinnar Check post – Kottar (Easy) Kanniyakumari: Kalikesam – Balamore (Moderate), Injikadavu (Moderate) Tirunelveli: Karaiyar – Moolakasam (Moderate), Kallar – Korakkanatharkoil (Tough) Tenkasi: Courtallam - Shenbagadevi falls (Easy),Theerthaparai (Easy) Theni: Chinna Suruli – Thenpalani (Moderate), Karaparai (Moderate), Kurangani – Sambalaru (Moderate) Virudhunagar: Shenbagathoppu - W.Pudhupatti (Moderate) Madurai: Kutladampatti Falls – Thadagai Trail (Moderate) Dindigul: Vattakanal – Vellagavi (Tough), Solar Observatory – Gundar Zero Point (Moderate), Zero – Point – Karunkajam Falls (Easy) Krishnagiri: Guthirayan Peak (Tough), Aiyur – Sami Lake (Easy) Salem: Kurumbapatti Zoo – Gundur (Moderate), Kondappanaikanpatti – Gundur (Tough), Nagalur - Sanniyasimalai Peak (Easy) Tirupattur: Yelagiri – Swamimalai (Easy), Jalagamparai (Moderate) Tiruvallur: Gudiyam Caves (Easy)

