40 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Tamil Nadu

Chennai logs 24 fresh infections

A total of 40 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. More than half of the fresh cases were reported in Chennai, where 24 persons tested positive for the infection.

Apart from Chennai, fresh cases were reported in eight districts. There were seven cases in Chengalpattu, two each in Coimbatore and Kancheepuram and one each in Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Tiruvallur, Tiruchi and Virudhunagar.

Till date, a total of 34,54,019 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the State. Deaths due to COVID-19 continued to be nil. A total of 49 persons were discharged after treatment. There were a total of 505 active cases in the State with Chennai accounting for 338 followed by Chengalpattu with 60.

As many as 15,456 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested to 6,62,01,908.

Vaccination status

COVID-19 vaccines were administered to a total of 1,39,966 persons in the State. This took the coverage of government vaccination centres to 10,52,82,483. So far, 9,15,950 precautionary doses had been administered in the State.