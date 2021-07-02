40 new cases in Vellore district

VELLORE

02 July 2021 01:17 IST

Tiruvannamalai reports 185 fresh cases of COVID-19

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 46,961 with 40 new cases reported on Thursday.

While a total of 45,381 have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 526. The district's toll is 1,054.

In Ranipet district, 59 cases were reported positive, taking the tally to 40,970. In Tirupathur district, 32 new cases were reported on Thursday and the total number of positive cases stood at 27,587.

Advertising

Advertising

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 185, taking the number of cases to 49,524. Out of this, 47,811 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 1,114.