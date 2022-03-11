40 injured in jallikattu

Tamers try to tame a bull at a jallikattu held at Kosavapatti near Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

At least 40 persons, including spectators, bull tamers and a policeman on bandobust duty were injured in the jallikattu event held at Kosavapatti in Natham Assembly Constituency in Dindigul district on Friday.

As part of the annual festival at the St. Antony’s Church here, the jallikattu event was organised and the event attracted as many as 600 bulls from Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Madurai and other towns. Nearly 400 bull-tamers had registered to participate in the event.

After screening the bulls and the tamers, a team of veterinary doctors allowed 600 bulls and 350 tamers. Though the organisers appealed to the crowd to follow COVID-19 guidelines, they were ignored.

During the event, at least 15 tamers, 11 bull owner, 13 spectators and a policeman suffered injuries. While five of them were referred to Dindigul Government Hospital, others were under medical observation in Natham GH and other private nursing homes, the organisers said.