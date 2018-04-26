4 women missing in suburbs

The police are on the lookout for four women who were reported missing from their homes in Chitlapakkam and Selaiyur police station limits.
Krishnamurthy of Elumalai Nagar in Chromepet filed a complaint that his grand daughter Vinodhini had not returned from college. Similarly, Saravanan of Balamurugan Nagar in Chitlapakkam filed a complaint that his wife Neeladevi had not returned home.
Shanmugham, 76, of Sriram Nagar in Tambaram, was in search of his granddaughter studying in Class XI who went missing. When he enquired at her friend’s house, it was found that she had also gone missing.
Special attention
A complaint was filed with the Selaiyur police.
The police said that special attention had been given to track the missing women. “They would be traced in the next few days,” said an investigation officer.
