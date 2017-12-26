4 varsity students to complete final semester of MBA in France

Four students studying MBA Tourism in Pondicherry University will complete their final semester in the Department of International Affairs, School of Management, IGR-IAE, University of Rennes 1 in France as part of a student exchange programme between the two institutions.

The students — Dammu Viswas Evan, Adamsonraj, Priscilla Shiny and Priyanka from the Department of Tourism Studies — will complete their study in University of Rennes 1 from January 8 to May 31, 2018.

Prof. Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor, Pondicherry University, handed over the approval letters to the students to take up courses at University of Rennes 1 in the presence of Prof. G. Anjaneya Swamy, Dean, School of Management, and Prof. Y. Venkata Rao, Head of the Department of Tourism Studies.

The School of Management, Pondicherry University, had inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Graduate School of Management, University of Rennes 1 in 2016. According to a release, as part of the MoU, both the premier institutions strived to strengthen and advance students exchange, faculty exchange, joint research projects and collaborative conferences in the fields of Tourism Studies, Management Students, Banking Technology, International Business and Insurance Management.

The collaborative initiative has been strengthened further through the student exchange programme.

The School of Management had received students from University of Rennes 1 and extended support in completing their one semester course work in Pondicherry University.

In accordance with the MoU, students will be registered as exchange students on a transfer of credits basis. They will be spending one semester at the partner university. One of the highlights of the agreement based on reciprocity is that students participating in the exchange will not be charged tuition fee by the host institutions.