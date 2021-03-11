4 urban seats for BJP but not those it vied for

After groundwork, Kushboo and Gautami lose out on constituencies

The AIADMK on Wednesday allotted 20 constituencies to its ally, the BJP, for the upcoming Assembly poll on April 6. Interestingly, three of the constituencies that the party was reportedly vying for — Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Mylapore and Rajapalayam — were allotted to the PMK, sitting MLA R. Natraj and Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji respectively.

Thousand Lights, Harbour, Coimbatore South and Madurai North were the urban constituencies allotted to the party. The others were Thiruvannamalai, Nagercoil, Colachel, Vilavangode, Ramanathapuram, Modakurichi, Thirukovilur, Thittakudi, Virudhunagar, Aravakurichi, Thiruvaiyaaru, Udhagamandalam, Tirunelveli, Thali, Karaikudi and Dharapuram.

Rasipuram, from where BJP State president L. Murugan contested last time, was retained by AIADMK for Social Welfare Minister V. Saroja. It is learnt that BJP State vice-president K. Annamalai, who was vying to contest from Kinathukadavu, may be fielded from Aravakurichi.

With the two actor-politicians, Kushboo Sundar (formerly with Congress and DMK) and Gautami, campaigning in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni and Rajapalayam respectively in recent months, the two were expected to contest the poll from these constituencies.

Likely face-off

In fact, a potential face-off between DMK president M.K. Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Ms. Kushboo was built up over the last few weeks. But the AIADMK allotted the seat to PMK. Ms. Kushboo, BJP’s election in-charge for Chepauk-Triplicane, has been undertaking door-to-door campaigning in the constituency. Even on Wednesday, just an hour before the constituencies were finalised, she shared photos on Twitter, showing her falling at the feet of an elderly woman in the constituency.

On Wednesday night, Ms. Gautami took to Twitter to thank the people of Rajapalayam for “extending support” to her in the last five months. “You treated me as your own daughter, sister and as one among you for the last five months and supported me to do public service. I will forever bow my head to you for the true love you have showered on me,” she said.

She further said that she would continue working to ensure that the people of the constituency lead quality lives.

Mylapore is another constituency that the BJP was looking to garner from the AIADMK, but the alliance leader decided to retain the seat for its sitting MLA and former DGP, R. Natraj.