4 teams to nab culprits who stole ₹1.70 cr.

The Chennai city police have formed four special teams to nab the offenders who stole ₹1.70 crore from a businessman in Nandanam during the early hours of Monday.

The police, having recovered ₹1.56 crore, are combing the CCTV footage to ascertain the route the suspects took to enter and exit the locality. A senior police official of the City Police said four teams involving officials of crime and law and order departments from the Saidapet police station have been formed to catch the culprits and added, they hoped to make a breakthrough in the next couple of days or two, he added.

The police official said the special team is also enquiring the workers of the businessman, M. Balasubramanian, to see if it was an insider’s job. A patrol team of the Kotturpuram police was doing the night rounds on Sunday when the patrol team noticed a person on a two-wheeler moving around in a suspicious manner with three bags kept in the front. When they approached the man, he fled the scene after dropping the bags on the road.

The police personnel transported the bags to the police station and were surprised to find ₹1.56 crore cash in them. A police complaint was filed the next day by Mr. Balasubramanian that ₹1.70 crore in cash, kept at his house in Nandanam, Sixth Street Extension, had been stolen. The police have handed over the cash to the government treasury. City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan appreciated the three policemen including Sub Inspector K. Ramu, Armed police constable P. Sakthivel and Homeguard K. Annasamy, for retrieving the cash and for their efforts to catch the offender.