4 samples test positive for Delta variant in T.N.

No sample tested positive for Omicron

Four samples, which were sent for genomic analysis, have tested positive for Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. So far, no sample has tested positive for Omicron variant in Tamil Nadu, according to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

Samples of travellers who tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Tamil Nadu were being sent for genomic sequencing.

After analysing the samples at the State Public Health Laboratory’s genomic sequencing facility, the samples were sent to INSACOG’s laboratories in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad for confirmation, he said.

“We have so far received results of four samples. All four were found to be of the Delta variant,” he told reporters.

Till 8 a.m. on Monday, a total of 10,710 travellers from countries at-risk were subjected to RT-PCR tests in the State.

A total of 1,567 persons of the total 54,068 travellers from non-risk countries were tested as a part of random testing.

“So far, 25 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to hospitals,” he said.

The Minister said that 94 lakh persons were due for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Tamil Nadu.

The State currently had 76 lakh doses in hand.