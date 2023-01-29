4 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

January 29, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Four new COVID-19 infections were reported across the State on Sunday. A person each in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari and Vellore tested positive, pushing the tally of active cases to 49, according to the daily bulletin from the Public Health department. So far, 35,94,651 persons have tested positive in the State. With four more persons recovering, the recovery tally is so far stood at 35,56,553. No casualties were reported on Sunday. 38,049 persons have succumbed while under treatment.