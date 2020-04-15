‘4 drivers had contact with Delhi man’

The authorities in Villupuram have initiated the process of contact tracing and identified four truck drivers from North India who had been in close contact with the Delhi-based COVID-19 positive man, who was released by “mistake” from a quarantine facility. The man was traced by a special team on Tuesday.
Health Department officials said that immediately after the man was released from the Villupuram Government Hospital due to a clerical error, he boarded a lorry. The man was staying with four truck drivers at the truck terminal in Pattalam for the last few days.
Efforts are on to trace the persons who came in contact with the patient during his stay in Villupuram, the official added.
