4 dialysis machines inaugurated at Ambattur Rotary Club and Hospital

February 23, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kavery Kalanithi, Executive Director, Sun TV Network Limited, inaugurated four dialysis machines, worth ₹28.6 lakh, donated by the firm at Rekha Memorial Renny Abraham Ambattur Rotary TANKER Foundation Dialysis Unit in Ambattur Rotary Club and Hospital.

TANKER runs 14 dialysis units – 11 in Chennai and one each in Madurai, Vellore, and Tiruppur. The Ambattur dialysis unit is supported by Ambattur Rotary Club and Hospital, the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), and other donors.

Georgi Abraham, Founder-Trustee, TANKER Foundation, said the foundation was grateful for all the support Sun TV Network had given it over the years. He said it was of great importance to create awareness on kidney disease.

Latha Kumaraswami, Managing Trustee, TANKER Foundation, said every donation was precious and conveyed the foundation’s gratitude to Sun TV Network, the CMCHIS, the Greater Chennai Corporation, Ambattur Rotary Club and Hospital, and the other donors for their support.

TANKER has carried out 6.43 lakh dialyses and is now helping 885 patients. Ms. Kavery talked to the patients and staff, and appreciated the service TANKER Foundation was offering to the underprivileged.

