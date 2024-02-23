GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

4 dialysis machines inaugurated at Ambattur Rotary Club and Hospital

The equipment, worth ₹28.6 lakh, was donated to to TANKER Foundation by Sun TV Network Limited

February 23, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kavery Kalanithi, Executive Director, Sun TV Network Limited, inaugurated four dialysis machines, worth ₹28.6 lakh, donated by the firm at Rekha Memorial Renny Abraham Ambattur Rotary TANKER Foundation Dialysis Unit in Ambattur Rotary Club and Hospital.

TANKER runs 14 dialysis units – 11 in Chennai and one each in Madurai, Vellore, and Tiruppur. The Ambattur dialysis unit is supported by Ambattur Rotary Club and Hospital, the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), and other donors.

Georgi Abraham, Founder-Trustee, TANKER Foundation, said the foundation was grateful for all the support Sun TV Network had given it over the years. He said it was of great importance to create awareness on kidney disease.

Latha Kumaraswami, Managing Trustee, TANKER Foundation, said every donation was precious and conveyed the foundation’s gratitude to Sun TV Network, the CMCHIS, the Greater Chennai Corporation, Ambattur Rotary Club and Hospital, and the other donors for their support.

TANKER has carried out 6.43 lakh dialyses and is now helping 885 patients. Ms. Kavery talked to the patients and staff, and appreciated the service TANKER Foundation was offering to the underprivileged.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.