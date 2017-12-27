4 Dhinakaran supporters arrested for ‘bribing’ voters

Four persons, suspected to be supporters of T.T.V. Dhinakaran, were arrested on the charges of bribing voters and assaulting a youth on Monday.

The R.K. Nagar police said they arrested John Peter, Saran Raj, Selvam and Ravi, based on a complaint from Karthikeyan, a resident of Washermanpet.

Before the R.K. Nagar bypoll, there were allegations that Mr. Dhinakaran’s supporters gave ₹20 notes to the residents and jotted down the head of family’s name and number of voters in each household on the currency. “They noted down the serial number of the currencyand promised to give ₹10,000 if people voted for the ‘Cooker’ symbol allocated to Mr. Dhinakaran,” said a police officer. On hearing about this, Karthikeyan approached John Peter, in charge of booth 221. “John Peter refused to give him the money as he was not from the same locality,” he said.

John Peter, along with his friends, assaulted Karthikeyan and handed him over to the police, claiming that he was a thief. “During inquiry, we found out what had happened. We recovered ₹19,000 from John Peter,” the officer said.