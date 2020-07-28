Tamil Nadu

4 COVID-19 patients die in Puducherry, toll up to 47

Four COVID-19 patients died on Tuesday to take the toll to 47 in Puducherry even as the aggregate of cases shot past the 3,000 mark.

All the patients had co-morbidities, S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, said.

Meanwhile, 141 new cases were reported in Union Territory from testing a pool of 874 samples at a positivity rate of 16.1%. The fatality rate is 1.56%.

There are 1,182 active cases, while 1,782 patients have been discharged following recovery.

Of the 36,288 samples tested so far, 32,837 were found to be negative and results of remaining samples are awaited.

