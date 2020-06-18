4 CMO staff test positive for COVID-19

CHENNAI

18 June 2020 23:56 IST

40 people tested after official’s death

Four staff members who frequent the Chief Minister’s Camp Office and his chamber in the Secretariat have tested positive for COVID-19.

Soon after the death of a senior private secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday, all those frequenting the premises were tested for COVID-19, said sources. “Four of them have tested positive,” a senior official confirmed to The Hindu. About 40 people were tested. Another source said that the four persons had been advised home quarantine and they would go for further testing in the next few days. “None of them have any symptoms yet,” he added.

